David Cameron's mother wins Oldie award for campaign to save children's centre

David Cameron's mother has won an Oldie award for campaigning against the closure of a children's centre hit by cuts his government brought in.

Mary Cameron was crowned Mother Knows Best of the Year for her 10,000-strong petition opposing her local Conservative council shutting the facility in Oxfordshire, where she used to volunteer.

The centre was forced to close after a spending review under the former prime minister left councils in England facing a loss of 24% in central government funding by 2020.

The Oldie of the Year Awards, held on Tuesday at London's Simpson's-in-the-Strand, also paid tribute to the late Alexander Chancellor, who edited The Oldie magazine from 2014 until his death last month.

Among the other winners was politician and actress Glenda Jackson, who was awarded Bernie Oldie of the Year.

The two-time Academy Award winner served as Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn for 23 years before stepping down in 2015.

Actress Vanessa Redgrave and Labour peer Lord Dubs both bagged Campaigner of the Year awards for their work supporting unaccompanied child refugees arriving in Britain.

American senator Bernie Sanders was given the Should-Have-Been of the Year award after he rose to global prominence as the challenger to Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination.