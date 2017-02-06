Josie Gibson out of The Jump after losing her nerve in ski challenge

Josie Gibson has become the first celebrity to leave winter sports show The Jump after nerves apparently prevented her from tackling the final challenge.

The former Big Brother winner was one of the contestants who had to take on the feared ski jump in a bid to hang on to their place in the Channel 4 show.

Gibson, 32, was seen lining up for her turn but then shook her head and stepped aside, registering a "no jump" and effectively eliminating herself from the competition.

The first episode of the 2017 series saw the 14 contestants - including Britain's most decorated Olympian, Sir Bradley Wiggins, rugby players Gareth Thomas and Jason Robinson, and model Caprice - competing against each other in the parallel slalom.

The loser in each pairing faced the jump.

Wiggins got the debut episode off to a cheeky start when he swore within the first few minutes.

The Tour De France winner was asked by host Davina McCall why he had signed up for the series and joked: "To piss the Daily Mail off."

McCall quickly apologised to viewers, saying: "We're not allowed to say that word at this time of the evening."

The other remaining contestants are footballer Robbie Fowler, gymnast Louis Smith, Taekwondo champion Jade Jones, Paralympic medallist Kadeena Cox, reality stars Spencer Matthews and Lydia Bright, comedian Mark Dolan, model Amy Willerton and TV presenter Emma Parker-Bowles.

Willerton joined the line-up to replace model Vogue Williams, after she fell during training for ski cross.