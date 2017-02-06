Halloween release date for new Stranger Things series, Super Bowl ad reveals
Netflix has revealed the second series of its hit show Stranger Things will be released on Halloween.
The air date was confirmed in a trailer shown during television coverage of the Super Bowl in the US.
Nine new episodes of the award-winning programme will debut on the streaming service.
Starring Winona Ryder and Matthew Modine, the first eight instalments follow the search for a young boy who vanishes in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana in 1983.
The investigation into his disappearance unravels a series of mysteries involving secret government experiments, supernatural forces and a strange little girl, played by 12-year-old British actress Millie Bobby Brown.
The trailer for the second series continues the show's 80s theme, with some of the young characters dressed in Ghostbusters outfits, and provides a glimpse of Brown's character Eleven and a huge monster lurking in the sky.
The cast of Stranger Things recently won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best ensemble in a drama series.
Brown was also nominated for best actress in a television drama series at the ceremony.