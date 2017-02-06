Ed Sheeran to perform at Brit Awards after taking gap year

Ed Sheeran will take to the stage at the Brit Awards after dominating the charts with his two comeback singles.

The singer will join Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars, Little Mix and Skepta on the bill for the star-studded ceremony.

The 1975 and Emeli Sande are also due to perform.

Sheeran, who has won four Brits including Mastercard British Album of the Year for his 2014 album x, recently matched the all-time record set by Justin Bieber in holding both first and second place on the Official Singles Chart.

He has reigned supreme with Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill for four weeks, the same length of time Bieber's Love Yourself and Sorry were top in 2015.

Jason Iley, chairman of the Brit Awards and of Sony Music UK & Ireland, said: "We are delighted to announce that Ed Sheeran will be performing at this year's Brit Awards.

"Ed continues to be one of the most exciting, innovative artists in the world - constantly pushing boundaries with everything he does. This year's exclusive performance will be a very special moment for the 37th Brit Awards."

Sheeran recently took a break from music and social media to go travelling and will release his comeback album ÷ on March 3.

The Brit Awards will be held at the O2 Arena in London on February 22 and will be broadcast live on ITV.