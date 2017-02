Chas & Dave star diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus

Chas Hodges, one half of music duo Chas & Dave, has cancer of the oesophagus.

The 73-year-old will begin treatment "immediately" after the illness was caught "at an early stage", the band said in a Facebook post.

They added: " Chas recently underwent hospital tests which revealed cancer of the oesophagus.

"Luckily this has been spotted at an early stage and he'll be undergoing treatment immediately."

The star "expects to be back out on the road with Dave" soon but the duo have cancelled several dates scheduled across February.

Performances at Potters Bar, Norwich and in Milton Keynes on February 17, 18 and 19 "will need to be rescheduled".

" Apologies to ticket-holders for the inconvenience. The venues themselves will advise regarding re-scheduling/refunds," the statement added.

The duo, famous for hits such as Gertcha and Rabbit, formed in the 1970s and are the creators of a musical style dubbed rockney - a mix of rock and cockney.

The pair are both born-and-bred north Londoners and became friends after being introduced through a mutual school pal.

The act played Glastonbury in 2005 and opened for Led Zeppelin at Knebworth in 1979.

Before teaming up with Dave Peacock for a musical partnership that would stretch more than 40 years, Hodges was a member of The Outlaws and backed some of the all-time greats during the late Fifties and early Sixties, including Jerry Lee Lewis, Gene Vincent and Bill Hayley.

As a member of Cliff Bennett & The Rebel Rousers, he also appeared as special guest to The Beatles on their final British tour in 1966.

Chas & Dave split temporarily in 2009 following the death of Peacock's wife of 36 years, Sue, died after a battle lung cancer.

Chas formed his own act called Chas And His Band before the duo re-formed a year later.