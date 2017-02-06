Celebrities on a mission to deliver Comic Relief aid in East Africa

A crack team of celebrities is set for an epic journey to deliver aid in East Africa for Comic Relief.

Hugh Dennis, David Baddiel, Reggie Yates, Michaela Coel, Russell Kane and Katy Brand will lead a convoy hundreds of miles from Kenya to Uganda along some of the world's toughest roads and terrain.

Setting off in pairs, the celebrities will have to navigate their way through horrendous traffic and into the wilderness with just six days to reach their destination.

Throughout the mission the stars will see how the money raised goes into projects fighting HIV and AIDS and providing life-saving support to pregnant women.

A documentary on the eye-opening challenge will be shown on BBC before Red Nose Day on March 24.

:: You can follow the Red Nose Convoy live at rednoseday.com/convoy on Twitter @RedNoseDay and @ComicReliefNews, on Facebook at Comic Relief: Red Nose Day and Instagram @rednoseday