The Voice continues to beat Let It Shine in ratings

ITV talent show The Voice has continued to beat BBC rival Let It Shine in the ratings.

Saturday night's instalment, featuring celebrity coaches Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale on the judging panel, was seen by five million viewers and peaked at 5.9 million.

Gary Barlow's show Let It Shine, which also features Dannii Minogue, Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp and Glee's Amber Riley as they search for a cast for a new musical, was seen by 4.7 million and peaked at 5.2 million.

When ITV catch-up channel +1 is also included, The Voice attracted 5.3 million viewers and a peak of 6.3 million.

Both shows kicked off on an almost even footing when they launched, but The Voice went on to beat Let It Shine.

Meanwhile, The Sun On Sunday reported that Barlow is hoping to bring Robbie Williams, Howard Donald and Mark Owen to the Let It Shine final for a Take That reunion - although Jason Orange is unlikely to get on board.

Next week will be the first live Let It Shine show, with US chat show host Ricki Lake as guest judge.