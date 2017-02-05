Amy Willerton: I'll tackle the rugby guys and be The Jump's first female winner

Model Amy Willerton says she is determined to become the first female winner of The Jump.

The 24-year-old is a last-minute addition to the winter sports competition after injured Vogue Williams, 31, had to quit, before the Channel 4 show even began.

"They've never had a girl winner and I'm determined to be the first. I'm ready to win something now," Willerton said.

Rugby star Ben Cohen, presenter Joey Essex and singer Joe McElderry previously won the series.

Willerton vowed to "rugby tackle the rugby guys," adding that "as the competition narrows down and people leave... it's dog eat dog, it doesn't matter about what genitalia there might be."

The former I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! star said she looked like a "flying banana" in her yellow ski outfit, and that she is already "exhausted" from the training.

"But if you don't get a good bum from this then give up the dream", she said.

Willerton said that the possibility of getting injured "hasn't crossed my mind".

" I'm not going to let myself give up an opportunity just because something might happen," she said. "Otherwise you'd never do anything in your life, you'd never leave the house."

Sir Bradley Wiggins, reality star Spencer Matthews, gymnast Louis Smith, ex-footballer Robbie Fowler and former international rugby players Jason Robinson and Gareth Thomas are also taking part in this year's show.