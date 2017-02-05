facebook icon twitter icon
Amy Adams accepted Arrival Oscars snub with grace, the film's director says

The director of Oscar-nominated film Arrival said Amy Adams has accepted her Academy Awards snub with "grace".

Amy Adams was disappointed not to earn an Oscar nomination for Arrival, the film's director said (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Denis Villeneuve said he was "disappointed" for Adams - who plays a linguistics expert in the sci-fi drama - after she failed to earn an Oscar nomination despite the film receiving eight nods.

Speaking at the Directors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Villeneuve told the Press Association: "I thought Amy Adams would be nominated. For me it was a given.

"It was the only one I was ready to bet everything on.

"I was very disappointed she didn't get a nomination but the rest was just Christmas.

"Honestly, all my crew and I made a strong movie. We know we are bringing good competition."

Asked if Adams was disappointed to miss out on an Oscar nomination, Villeneuve replied: "Yes, yes, yes but she took the news with grace.

"She's the most generous and humble artist I know and she was just deeply happy for the movie."

Villeneuve, who is directing the upcoming Blade Runner sequel, said Arrival's eight Oscar nominations - including one for best director for himself - felt like a "big victory".

He said: "Listen I won already. To get a nomination with a sci-fi movie like Arrival, for me is already a big victory.

"To have eight nominations was unexpected."

The Oscars take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 26.