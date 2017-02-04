Who has won Celebrity Big Brother and what are they up to now?

As another series of Celebrity Big Brother ends, here is a reminder of the stars who have claimed the show's crown - and what they are doing now.

2001: Jack Dee

The comedian walked victorious from the first series, back when it launched on Channel 4, but he is still best known for his own stand-up shows and TV appearances rather than his brief stint on the reality programme.

Most recently, he brought his dry and ironic sense of humour to a special episode of his BBC comical help desk show in honour of the US presidential inauguration.

2002: Mark Owen

An original member of 1990s pop band Take That, its huge resurgence has pulled Owen back into the musical world as the group gear up for their Wonderland Live tour this year, now almost sold out.

2005: Mark "Bez" Berry

Best known for his maraca-shaking with Happy Mondays, the dancer won public affection on the show and admitted that taking part helped pull him out of financial trouble.

He still makes some one-off appearances at concert venues and reportedly auctioned his famous maracas last year, raising £900 for charity

2006: Chantelle Houghton

Houghton was a new experiment for the show, joining as a non-celebrity under the guise of being in a fictional band.

She did release a single following her victory but failed to make it as a musician, and has made few appearances on television in recent years.

2007: Shilpa Shetty.

The model and Bollywood actress, who was at the centre of a racism controversy in the series, is still big on the movie scene and has now conquered the health and wellbeing world with her book, The Great Indian Diet.

2009: Ulrika Jonsson

The Swedish actress became a prominent presenter in British television, but last year told ITV's Loose Women that she had stepped back from the public eye after becoming disillusioned with job offers and media attention focussing on her two failed marriages.

2010: Alex Reid

As well as his victory on the show, it was his previous marriage to reality TV star Katie Price that placed Reid in the public eye. The boxer is now better known by his fans and followers in the sports world.

2011: Paddy Doherty

The Irish traveller and bare-knuckle boxer was a fan favourite after being introduced to the world on the reality show My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding.

With the Channel 4 show now off air, Doherty features mostly in his fights shared on YouTube.

2012: Denise Welch

The soap actress and presenter still features regularly on the screen - most recently in the comedy feel-good series Boy Meets Girl, but spends much of her time campaigning for mental health support.

2012: Julian Clary

While Clary's characteristic wit and style has faded from the reality television world, he is still a big name on the stage, bringing an impressive array of glitter and enormous hats to the London Palladium for last year's all-star pantomime of Cinderella.

In the same year he also took his UK tour, The Joy Of Mincing, to Australia.

2013: Rylan Clark-Neal

For real Celebrity Big Brother fans, Clark-Neal needs no introduction, reappearing on this year's series as host of spin-off show, Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side.

This year he is also set to present a brand new game show with a Russian twist, Babushka.

2013: Charlotte Crosby

The Geordie Shore star has by no means faded from the reality scene and last year joined stars such as Joey Essex on E4 show Celebs Go Dating.

In between TV stints she has brought her fans fashion and beauty ranges and a fitness DVD.

2014: Jim Davidson

The comedian and presenter still features in live shows, but his appearance on the show did little to significantly resurrect his television career.

His 2014 tour No Further Action was promoted as sharing more detail of his time in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

2014: Gary Busey

The American actor thanked the show for giving him "guidance" and continued with his movie career, starring in last year's release, Candiland.

Almost 30 years after the motorcycle accident that left him brain damaged, he played the father of a tennis star whose career was brought to an abrupt halt by a car crash.

2015: Katie Price

Previously rumoured to be returning to the house for this year's series, the Loose Women panellist still holds a huge following with her social media presence, her book Reborn and her beauty ranges.

2015: James Hill

His appearance on the show took the former Apprentice candidate to the other end of the reality TV spectrum, and he has now taken it in yet another direction by featuring in Celebrity Dinner Date.

2016: Scotty T

The Geordie Shore star has made a dent in the technology world with his photo editing phone app, Scotty Bantz, and his Twitter account shows an interest in appearing on MasterChef UK.

2016: Stephen Bear

Best known for appearing on Ex On The Beach, Bear has made headlines again with his personal life, reportedly dating fellow former winner Crosby.