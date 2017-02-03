Michael Buble: I'm inspired by the courage of my brave son fighting cancer

Singer Michael Buble has said he is inspired by the "courage" of his young son in his battle with cancer.

In a post on Facebook, he said that "brave" three-year-old Noah was doing well with his treatment and doctors were feeling positive about his future.

The Canadian star and his wife, Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato, revealed in November that their first-born had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment.

Their statement, posted on Friday, read: "We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy.

"He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage.

"We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words.

"We'd like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love."

The Haven't Met You Yet singer pulled out of hosting this month's Brits after the pair announced they were putting their "careers on hold" to look after their family, including one-year-old Elias.

It was announced this week that Dermot O'Leary and Emma Willis would replace him at the event on February 22.

Celebrity Big Brother presenter Willis said: "Every part of me sends so much love and all the well-wishes in the world to Michael and his family at such a difficult time."