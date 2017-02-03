Beyonce 'to perform at the Grammys' after twins pregnancy announcement

Beyonce is set to perform at the Grammys after revealing she is pregnant with twins, according to her father.

Mathew Knowles said he was "shocked" to hear the pop star's pregnancy news and only found out after she made the announcement to her 93 million Instagram followers.

In an interview with US television show The Insider, Knowles said he had since spoken to the Singles Ladies singer and they had shared a "wonderful daughter-dad conversation".

"She sounded a little tired because she's been working on the Grammy performance," he said.

Beyonce is nominated for nine Grammy Awards at this year's ceremony, which takes place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on February 12.

Knowles, who used to work as Beyonce's manager, said he believed the way she and her husband Jay Z revealed her pregnancy news was "smart".

"I think it was a strategy. I think there's more to come," he said.

Knowles is already a grandfather to Beyonce's five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and Solange's 12-year-old son, Daniel.

Beyonce's pregnancy announcement has earned more than 8.2 million likes on Instagram - a record for the photo sharing site.

Alongside a picture showing her growing baby bump, she wrote: "We would like to share our love and happiness.

"We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

Beyonce will battle it out with Adele for album of the year at the Grammys after they were nominated for Lemonade and 25 respectively. Both artists also earned nominations for record and song of the year.

Confirmed performers at the Grammys include Adele, Bruno Mars, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Alicia Keys.