Outlander crew help transport paramedics to aid of injured woman

The crew filming the latest series of Outlander have been praised for helping paramedics reach an injured woman close to their set.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was called to help a woman who had fallen close to Dunure Castle in South Ayrshire at around 12.30pm on Monday but the vehicle could not reach the area.

A special 4x4 was being arranged to be brought to the scene when the Outlander crew offered to use one of their vehicles to transport paramedics.

The injured woman was then transferred back to the ambulance and taken to Ayr hospital for treatment.

Pictures online show Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe among those on the set in Dunure.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident in Dunure on Monday January 30 involving a female in her 20s.

"When we arrived, we realised that our vehicle would be unable to reach the patient due to the nature of the terrain.

"Our control centre set about dispatching one of our Sort (Special Operations Response Team) vehicles which are able to access hard to reach areas, however a film crew which was working close by offered to transport our staff in their 4x4 to get to the patient faster.

"We then transported her back to the ambulance and on to Ayr hospital for treatment.

"We are extremely grateful to the film crew for their quick thinking and offer of help."

Outlander is based on a series of novels by American author Diana Gabaldon and follows the story of Claire Randell, a Second World War nurse who is swept back in time to Scotland in the 18th century.

Broadcast on US channel Starz and Amazon Prime, it is said to have helped boost visitor numbers to Scotland among fans.

Filming for the third series of the show has already taken place on Edinburgh's Royal Mile early this year.