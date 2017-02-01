Kristen Stewart hints at a return to the Twilight zone

Kristen Stewart has hinted she would consider starring in another Twilight film after saying she would be "the first to read" a new story in the saga.

The American actress shot to international stardom playing Bella Swan in the vampire movie series, based on the best-selling books by Stephenie Meyer.

Asked if she would consider playing Swan again, Stewart told the Press Association: "We kind of finished the series. We made five movies. I think we kind of did it justice."

But pressed on whether she would think about returning to the role if Meyer wrote another Twilight novel, she added: "I would definitely be the first to read it, yeah."

Stewart and her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson began dating while filming the series before splitting in 2012 after it emerged she had an affair with film director Rupert Sanders.

The studio behind the Twilight movies has revealed it would be open to making more films in the series after the last instalment, Breaking Dawn - Part 2, hit cinemas in 2012.

Patrick Wachsberger, co-chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, told Screen Daily in September: "It's a possibility. Not a certainty but it's a possibility.

"It's about Stephanie. If she wants to tell a story related to those characters we're here for her."

Stewart stars in Ang Lee's new film Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, in which she plays the sister of a fictional US soldier who appears at the Super Bowl half-time show after being hailed a hero in Iraq.

The 26-year-old actress said her character tries to come to terms with "how inexplicable" the war in Iraq was at the time.

"She says goodbye to her brother as one person and he comes back a very different version of that and that's not a bad thing at all," Stewart said.

"In fact he comes back in a lot of ways more fully formed than he left.

"But at the same times there are gaps of confusion. There's a lot of pain that's not very clear.

"I think she's a character who suggests we all think for ourselves."

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk is released in UK cinemas on February 10.