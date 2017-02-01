Goody for the Grammy performers - they're in for £20,000 worth of treats

Grammy performers including Adele, John Legend and Metallica will be treated to a goody bag containing more than £20,000 worth of treats, including a week-long stay at a luxury spa.

The stars will scoop up a swag bag that also contains expensive exercise gear, smart home tech and a post-party rehydration remedy.

Presenters and performers will receive a trip to the Golden Door resort in southern California.

Also among the goodies are MTG's Jackson Walk Jet balance and exercise shoes, an FXP Hula Hoop Fitness programme, an Oomi smart home system and Swiss party remedy Phizz, to help them recover from the big night.

Ten-time Grammy winner Adele will perform a song from her album 25 at this year's awards ceremony.

The British superstar has received five nominations, with 25 up for album of the year and smash-hit single Hello nominated for both record and song of the year.

She will compete for the three main awards with Beyonce, who earned the most nominations with nine, following her celebrated visual album Lemonade.

The Hello singer will be reunited with James Corden, who is hosting the event, five years after he cut short her acceptance speech for British Album of the Year when presenting the Brit Awards.

:: The 59th annual Grammys will take place on February 12 in Los Angeles.