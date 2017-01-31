Jamie O'Hara out of Celebrity Big Brother house after Vanessa Feltz trial

Jamie O'Hara has left the Celebrity Big Brother house in a back-door eviction.

The footballer was given his marching orders after being deemed the housemate who had most failed to live up to expectations in the Final Judgment task.

Housemates had been "on trial" in a court presided over by Vanessa Feltz this weekend, with former contestants including Luisa Zissman and Austin Armacost called to give evidence.

In Monday's show, O'Hara was called to the dock and told he had received the fewest votes as the public voted to save their favourites.

He looked stunned as Feltz delivered the verdict, saying: "Ladies and gentlemen of the court, Jamie has been found guilty as charged."

She ordered two "police officers" to handcuff him and take him out of the side door - denying him the full Big Brother exit experience.

"See you later. Love you," O'Hara said as he disappeared through the door, much to his housemates' shock.

Model Bianca Gascoigne, who enjoyed a flirtation with O'Hara during his time in the house, refused to believe he had really left.

"No, he's not gone. He is just another room," she muttered.

O'Hara is expected to be interviewed by Celebrity Big Brother presenter Emma Willis during the live programme on Tuesday.