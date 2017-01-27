Ant and Dec to add OBEs to latest awards haul

TV presenters Ant and Dec will bag their fourth gong of the week today - when they receive OBEs at Buckingham Palace.

The duo picked up three prizes at the National Television Awards on Wednesday, including the TV presenter award for the 16th year in a row.

But the pair, who were pictured looking rather bleary-eyed on Thursday morning after their success, will have to be on their best behaviour when they are honoured by the Prince of Wales for services to broadcasting and entertainment.

Despite building their career based around being a partnership they will be separated briefly as they go up to receive their awards alone, under their real names Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

But the pair will not have any nerves about meeting royalty - they are old friends with the Prince of Wales after interviewing him for a documentary celebrating 40 years of the Prince's Trust.

Ant and Dec will not have too much time to celebrate their latest accolades.

They have already started filming the new series of Britain's Got Talent and next month their Saturday Night Takeaway programme is back on TV.

Also being honoured are sculptor Professor Sir Anthony Cragg, who receives a knighthood, Formula One boss Claire Williams, the deputy team principal of Williams Martini Racing Team, who gets an OBE, and theatre director Felix Barrett, who is made an MBE.

Multi-award-winning theatre producer Sonia Friedman, whose company is behind such West End hits as Dreamgirls, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, and The Book Of Mormon, also becomes an OBE.

Earlier this month, she topped the Stage 100 - the list of the UK's most influential people in performing arts according to theatre publication The Stage.