Scarlett Moffatt to star in Streetmate revival and pilot show with Alan Carr

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt is set to star in two new shows as she continues her television success with Channel 4.

She has signed up to join forces with presenter and comedian Alan Carr as they co-host a new entertainment show and has agreed to front a return of reality dating show, Streetmate.

The cult classic programme of the late 1990s will see Moffatt, 26, actively go out onto the streets to seek out dates for shy, retiring singletons.

It will also mark a return of the show itself to the channel, after it moved to ITV 2 in 2007, swapping original presenter Davina McCall for This Morning star Holly Willoughby.

Recently returning as queen of the jungle after ITV's latest series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Moffatt revealed how she had never expected to be offered the job.

She said: "I can't believe Channel 4 have asked me to present this iconic dating show.

"I remember watching Davina on Streetmate when I was younger and thinking females can present entertainment shows too, I want to do that when I'm older.

"It's such a fun show and it's two of my favourite things to do, chat to randomers and a love story."

The channel's head of formats, Dom Bird, said: "As one of the stand-out stars of Gogglebox, our audience has grown to love Scarlett over the last few years.

"She has already been a superb addition to the new series of E4's Virtually Famous and we are delighted to be keeping her in the Channel 4 family with both the Alan Carr entertainment pilot and an exciting new series of Streetmate."