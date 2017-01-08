Jedward in Celebrity Big Brother drama as stage fall results in hospital visit

Half of the Irish novelty pop duo Jedward only managed a few minutes in the Celebrity Big Brother house following a big entrance that ended in a hospital visit.

John and Edward Grimes, better known as Jedward, began their second stint on the Channel 5 reality show on Friday night, but when Edward fell off a stage during a performance to mark their entrance he was promptly whisked away.

Saturday's episode revealed how Edward, dressed in a blue sequinned jacket, visited the diary room after the tumble and was told he would need to see a doctor.

He complained: "Now I have to go to hospital dressed like this," adding: "How weird is it to be in here without John?"

In his twin's absence John spoke to reality TV star Heidi Montag about how strange it felt to be on his own. Montag, who is in the competition as one contestant with her husband Spencer Pratt, agreed.

She said: "I'm different when I'm not with Spencer ... Even outside of here, we're together almost 24 hours a day."

Edward, who first took part in the show with his brother in 2011, returned to the house just as the housemates were going to bed.

In Saturday's episode footballer Jamie O'Hara complained that he was struggling to pay his ex-wife Danielle Lloyd her maintenance money.

O'Hara, who has two children with Lloyd, said: "When I was with her, I was earning really good money and she kind of expected that to continue. But I'm not on that money no more.

"I am trying. I am paying out a fortune. It's so f****** draining, the constant battle. When I was at Fulham I was paying out pretty much everything I was earning.

"I'm trying to rebuild myself as well, I'm entitled to a future."

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5 at 9pm on Sunday.