Ray BLK 'honoured' to win BBC Music Sound of 2017

R&B singer songwriter Ray BLK has said she feels "honoured and proud" to be named winner of the BBC Music Sound Of 2017 list.

Now in its 14th year, the list, compiled by music experts and critics, recognises promising and rising talent in the industry and has been previously won by the likes of Adele (2008), Ellie Goulding (2010), Jessie J (2011) and Sam Smith (2014).

It was previously revealed that the 50/50 singer, 22, would be followed in the list by Rag'n'Bone Man in second place, Raye in third, Jorja Smith fourth.

Commenting on her win, which was announced on Radio 1 on Friday morning, BLK said: "Winning the BBC sound of 2017 has to be the most surprising thing that's happened to me thus far.

"I feel so honoured to have topped the list this early in my career and join such an incredible alumni of winners.

"I'm particularly proud to be a part of this year's list as it's full of so much talent, some of whom are independent artists like myself which I really hope inspires the next generation of artists."