Detectives speak to people who saw George Michael days before his death

People who saw George Michael in the days before he died are being spoken to by detectives investigating the circumstances of the star's death.

The 53-year-old was found at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

After news of the Faith singer's death broke, his partner Fadi Fawaz revealed he found the star dead when he arrived to wake him ahead of a planned Christmas Day lunch.

It is understood toxicology tests could take up to eight weeks, after a post-mortem examination on December 29 proved "inconclusive".

Michael's death is being treated as " unexplained but non-suspicious", and police confirmed it is not being investigated by their Major Crime Unit, which looks at crimes including murder, manslaughter and rape.

In a statement Thames Valley Police said: "Contrary to media reports today this is not a Thames Valley Police Major Crime investigation.

"As part of Thames Valley Police's investigation on behalf of Oxfordshire Coroner into this unexplained but non-suspicious death, officers are establishing facts which includes taking statements.

"This is standard practice in cases such as this to allow the coroner to determine the circumstances of the death."