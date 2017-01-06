Agyness Deyn to play detective in new BBC1 crime drama Hard Sun

Model-turned-actress Agyness Deyn has signed up to star as a sleuth in a new BBC1 crime drama.

The 33-year-old British former catwalk star has been cast as a detective in Hard Sun, set in contemporary London.

The Way Back actor Jim Sturgess, 38, will play her crime-cracking partner in the "pre-apocalyptic" drama.

The six-hour show has been penned by Neil Cross, who created the hit crime series Luther.

Detectives Robert Hicks and Elaine Renko are "partners and enemies, who seek to enforce the law and protect their loved ones in a world that every day slips closer to certain destruction".

Deyn's character is "utterly incorruptible" but "difficult and damaged", while Sturgess's alter-ego "is a family man" but "profoundly corrupt".

Deyn, whose credits include Sunset Song and Electricity, said: "As soon as I read the first episode I was hooked ... It's an honour to join the Hard Sun team."

Sturgess said: "I am very excited to be playing Hicks in this wonderful project ... I can't wait to get started."

Filming starts in London this month and the series airs this year.