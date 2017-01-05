David Bowie's son appeals for home for dog named after his late father

David Bowie's son is backing an appeal to find a new home for a dog named after his father.

The dog - called Bowie - was named after the singer because he has different coloured eyes, just like the late rock star.

But a charity said potential owners of the three-year-old lurcher cross are put off by his unusual looks.

The musician's son, Duncan Jones, said he was touched by the dog's plight and hoped someone would want to take him home.

Mr Jones tweeted: "Hoping someone near that dog might be able to help him find a home. One of those weird ones that got to me."

Bowie the dog is currently being looked after by staff at the Dogs Trust centre in Bridgend, south Wales, having been there since November.

Rehoming manager Angela Wetherall said: "It's such a shame that Bowie has been overlooked so far, but we're confident we'll find a home for him soon.

"Not only will you be offering a four-legged friend a happy home, but you will be gaining a new best friend. We don't see what's so unlucky about that."