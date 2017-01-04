You've got me feeling emotions! Mariah Carey says live shop flow was 'horrible'

Mariah Carey has admitted she was "mortified" by her disastrous New Year's Eve show.

The pop diva, 46, initially attempted to shrug off the performance, after suffering mishaps in front of millions of fans.

But she has now described the experience - in which she ended up telling the audience to sing instead of her - as "horrible".

Her publicist initially blamed event producer Dick Clark Productions for not addressing technical difficulties before the show.

But Carey has now told Entertainment Weekly: "All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business.

"I'm of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time."

She said of the night: "It's not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future. But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team."

The Hero singer added: "My true fans have been so supportive and I am so appreciative of them ... because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year's Eve."

The pop star stopped singing her song Emotions, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her during the show.

At the end of her performance she abruptly walked off stage and signed off with: "It just don't get any better."

She responded hours later with a defiant message on Twitter, writing: "Shit happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."

Her representative Nicole Perna blamed technical difficulties and in an interview with Billboard said Dick Clark Productions hampered Carey's performance.

"She was not winging this moment and took it very seriously," the spokeswoman said. "A shame that production set her up to fail."

But in a statement, the production company called the claims "absurd".

"To suggest that Dick Clark Productions, as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year's Rockin' Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd."