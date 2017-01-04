Spice Girls reunion name made up by papers, says Mel Brown

Spice Girls star Melanie Brown has said the reunited Spice Girls are not called GEM, and claimed it was the newspapers that gave them the name.

Brown, best known as Mel B, has re-teamed with bandmates Geri Horner and Emma Bunton to record new music - and a track by the trio leaked online in November.

Fellow Spice Girls Victoria Beckham and Melanie Chisholm opted not to join the reunion.

However, Brown said the group will not be called GEM, even though they are commonly referred to by the name.

She told the Press Association: "There is no GEM, I don't know why journalists keep on saying that. It's Geri, Melanie and Emma, I don't know why they put it together as GEM.

"It's something that journalists have done.

"I don't live here so it's fine by me, I don't have to hear it every day, but I'm sure they hear it every day."

Last year, in a video message on the website spicegirlsgem.com - posted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of the group's debut single Wannabe - the trio said they were planning a celebration and hoped to give fans what they "really, really want" some time soon.

While she lives in the US, Brown will soon be back on British TV screens for the second series of Lip Sync Battle UK. which she hosts with Professor Green.

The return of the show will see stars including Katie Price, Peter Andre, Danny Dyer and Craig Revel Horwood lip syncing to their favourite songs, complete with costumes and dance routines.

Of Strictly Come Dancing judge Revel Horwood, Brown said: "He was a highlight because he's so 'darling, I'm so together' but he was shaking and came out in full drag and heels and did proper choreography, nearly slipped and then caught his balance again and that was the most full on routine that I've seen in a long time."

She added: " Robert Webb didn't use autocue, he knew all his words and Sally Phillips, who was battling against him, learned Korean to lipsync Gangnam Style, that's how seriously she took it.

Professor Green said: "A fterwards she said 'I couldn't tell you what my body was doing because I was so focused on the Korean'.

"I didn't know what was going on because I hadn't seen the rehearsal and then I was in my dressing room and heard someone speaking Korean, but someone who obviously wasn't Korean and it all became clear when I found out she was doing Gangnam Style."

After seeing the contestants of the second series perform, the rapper, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, said he has dream contestants for a third series.

"Piers Morgan vs Katie Hopkins, that would be incredible. I could imagine Piers doing Ring Of Fire by Johnny Cash."

However he won't be swapping his hosting duties for lip syncing any time soon. He said: " I probably wouldn't do it for charity. I would be petrified, no wonder people get nervous, the choreography would do me."

Lip Sync Battle UK returns to Channel 5 on January 6 at 10pm.