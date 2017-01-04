James Corden in emotional TV tribute to Carpool Karaoke pioneer George Michael

James Corden has paid an emotional tribute to George Michael on The Late Late show.

The TV host, 38, appeared close to tears as he told the audience just how much the ex-Wham! star - who appeared in the first Carpool Karaoke-style skit - meant to him.

In the return of his US talk show following the Christmas break, Corden said news of the star's death, aged 53, on Christmas Day hit him "really hard".

"I feel like I've loved George Michael as long as I've loved music, and I know so many of his fans feel the same," he said.

"I can remember so many times in my life when I might have felt on my own and George's music would feel like he would reach his hand out and tell you that you're not on your own and that these feelings aren't particular to you."

Corden also told how the pop star helped make Carpool Karaoke - which has since featured Michelle Obama, Madonna and Adele as guests - the massive success it is today.

Michael appeared in a sketch for Comic Relief, singing with Corden in a car, in 2011.

"He really inspired it (Carpool Karaoke)," Corden said.

"When we started the show here we were trying to get people to do Carpool Karaoke and not many artists wanted to do it....Mariah Carey...was the first person to say yes.

"Her words were: 'If it's good enough for George, then it's good enough for me. I'll do it'."

Corden signed off his tribute, adding: "We all have so much to thank him for, for the music that he's given that will last forever. But we personally, here at this show, we owe him so much."