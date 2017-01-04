'Great regret' as Bon Iver cancel European tour with promise to return

American indie folk band Bon Iver have cancelled their forthcoming European tour for "personal reasons".

The 17-stop tour included four gigs in the UK in February and the band said there was no rescheduled dates "at this time".

In a statement on Twitter they said the decision was made "with great regret".

They added: " For personal reasons, Bon Iver has cancelled its forthcoming European tour set to begin in Paris on January 22 2017 and end in London on February 20 2017 in addition to Justin Vernon's scheduled appearance on a Prairie Home Companion on January 14 2017."

"All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase and none of the missed tour dates will be rescheduled at this time.

"Our deepest apologies to all of our fans. We will be back."

The four UK stops included performances in Blackpool, Edinburgh and London.

On Tuesday the band were announced as performing at April's Coachella festival in California.

The appearance at the festival is now the band's next scheduled performance , according to their website.