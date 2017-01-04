Golden year for Bradley Walsh as 2016's top-selling debutant

Soap star and game show host Bradley Walsh has become the UK's most successful debut artist of 2016.

The Chase presenter's first album, Chasing Dreams, outsold records by former One Direction star Zayn Malik as well as Blossoms and Jack Garratt.

Walsh's collection of his favourite songs, released on Sony at the end of November 2016, was the only debut by a British act to go gold as it sold more than 100,000 copies.

The record includes covers of Frank Sinatra's Fly Me To The Moon and Barbra Streisand's What Kind Of Fool.

The 56-year-old also outsold Mercury Prize-winning Skepta, singer songwriter Tom Odell and American artist Frank Ocean as Chasing Dreams came in as the 57th best-selling record of the year.

Walsh said he "never expected" the album to go gold.

He added: " It just goes to show that great songs live forever. I am absolutely thrilled to bits and would like to thank Sony for having faith and the brilliant Stevie Sidwell for arranging such wonderful tunes and, of course, the fans and lovers of proper music everywhere.

"Having outsold the likes of Zayn Malik, Tom Odell etc I am now concentrating on conquering overseas. We start next week with the Isle of Wight."