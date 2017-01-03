Christmas Day ratings battle won by Call The Midwife as 9.2m watch show

Call The Midwife won the Christmas Day ratings battle, with more than nine million people tuning in to the BBC One drama.

The channel aired eight out of the top 10 programmes broadcast on Christmas Day, consolidated ratings show.

Some 9.2 million tuned in to watch the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House travel to South Africa to try to prevent a hospital from closing down.

Heidi Thomas, creator and writer of the show, said: "We are always so proud to be part of BBC One's Christmas Day schedule, and absolutely delighted that so many people joined us on this year's journey to South Africa.

"At this special time of year it really feels as though the cast, crew and audience of Call The Midwife are one big family, and we can't wait to share series six with everyone."

The new series returns to BBC One later this month.

The Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special came a close second in the consolidated ratings, with 8.98 million tuning in, and 8.94 million people watched Len Goodman's farewell on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, while 8.21 million watched The Great Christmas Bake Off.

Coronation Street, ITV's flagship soap, pulled in 8.1 million and Emmerdale drew 6.2 million.

The other broadcasts in the top 10 were Doctor Who, EastEnders, The Queen's Christmas Message and the Disney film Frozen.

The Christmas Day ratings are the lowest since the current system began, failing to match the 10.9 million drawn to the final episode of Downton Abbey last year or the 16.2 million that watched Wallace And Gromit: A Matter Of Loaf And Death in 2008.