Billie Lourd 'has no words' after deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd has said she has "no words" to express how much she will miss her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds following their deaths.

Singin' In The Rain star Reynolds, 84, died from a suspected stroke on December 28 just a day after the death of her daughter Fisher, 60.

The Star Wars actress died in hospital after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23.

Actress Lourd, 24, spoke out for the first time since Fisher and Reynolds died, posting a message for her fans on Instagram along with a photograph of the three of them together when she was a child.

She wrote: "Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist.

"There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."

Lourd is the only child of Fisher from her relationship with talent agent Bryan Lourd, from whom she split in 1994.

Lourd, who stars in US comedy-horror series Scream Queens, appeared alongside her mother and grandmother at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards to present Reynolds with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In November 2015, Lourd accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on behalf of Reynolds at the Governors Awards ceremony.

Reynolds' son and Fisher's brother Todd confirmed last week the two Hollywood stars will be laid to rest in a joint funeral.

Following Reynolds' death, he said: "She said, 'I want to be with Carrie', and then she was gone."

On Friday, he added: "My mother and my sister are together right now."