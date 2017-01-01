Mariah Carey shrugs off technical problems in New Year's Eve live show

Pop diva Mariah Carey has attempted to shrug off a disastrous New Year's Eve performance after suffering mishaps in front of millions of fans.

The 46-year-old took to the stage in New York in one of the biggest events planned to ring in 2017.

But the Hero singer appeared to have technical difficulties during the set, broadcast live from Times Square.

At the end of her performance she abruptly walked off stage and signed off with: "It just don't get any better."

She had told the crowd: "I'm trying to be a good sport here."

Carey stopped singing her song Emotions, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her.

"We can't hear. We didn't have a check for this song... we're missing some of these vocals, but it is what it is," she said.

Then, appearing to give up attempting to lip sync, she said: "I'm going to say let the audience sing, okay?"

She added: "I wanted a holiday too, can I not have one?"

A representative for the singer confirmed there were technical difficulties during Saturday night's performance, b ut viewers were unimpressed.

William Vercetti tweeted: "2016 took another casualty literally 10 mins before the ball drops. RIP Mariah Carey."

Jessica Baum ‏wrote: "Shout out to Mariah Carey's backup dancers for still dancing/keeping a straight face while all our jaws were on the floor."

CJ Fogler said: "Mariah Carey's disgusted sign off is a perfect goodbye to 2016."

Chanda Powell Fowler ‏wrote: "I'm choosing to believe Mariah Carey's performance was an artistic reinterpretation of the 2016 presidential election."

Carey, who recently split from her billionaire fiance James Packer, attempted to shrug off the problems with a post on Twitter, with sad face and crying with laugher emojis.

" Shit happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017," she wrote.

Her performance was broadcast to millions of viewers as part of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on US network ABC.