BBC viewers raise more than £100m for charity in 2016

BBC boss Tony Hall has thanked television viewers for helping to raise more than £100 million for charities this year.

The broadcaster's director-general said he was "hugely grateful" for the support, which is shared among organisations such as Barnardo's, Cancer Research UK and Oxfam.

"Whether it's on the big appeal nights like Children in Need and Comic Relief, or our smaller Radio 4 and Lifeline appeals, the generosity of our audiences makes a real difference to charities up and down the country," he said.

"We're proud to continue to support these charities and we're proud of our role in raising awareness of their work and the issues they tackle."

This year's campaigns included Prison, My Parents and Me, a film made for Children in Need giving a voice to young people who have a parent in prison.

Last December, Radio 1 and Radio 1 Xtra launched the year-long #1MillionHours, which saw young listeners devote a total of one million hours of time volunteering to support good causes.

A total of £104 million was raised by viewers this year.