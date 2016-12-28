Stars pay tribute to 'brilliant' Carrie Fisher

The death of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has prompted a stream of tributes.

Actress Whoopi Goldberg was among those paying tribute, tweeting: "Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier & smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie R.I.P."

Mia Farrow added: "Carrie was brilliant, funny and talented. Sending huge love be to her mom, her daughter, Billie and her many friends (sic)."

Fisher appeared as a guest on Graham Norton's BBC show at the beginning of the month to promote her latest memoir.

Norton tweeted: "Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace."

Transworld Publishers, which published The Princess Diarist in November, said in a statement: "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Carrie Fisher. Our thoughts are with her family and friends."

Actor Steve Martin tweeted: "When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well."

Dame Joan Collins said: "My heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds on the death of Carrie her talented daughter. There have been too many deaths this year."

Singer Bette Midler tweeted: "Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world."

Stephen Fry said: "She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher."

Ellen DeGeneres described Fisher as "a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone."

Actor Adrian Grenier said: "RIP Carrie Fisher. Thank you for bringing a forceful space princess to our galaxy and for breaking stereotypes on and off the screen."

Actor Kevin Nealon tweeted: " Thank you, Carrie, for all the excitement and laughs you brought this world. I already miss you. RIP #carriefisher."

Singer Anastacia wrote: "Rip Carrie Fisher. So much loss this year."

Young Guns actor Lou Diamond Phillips added his condolences on Twitter, writing: "Dear Lord, it doesn't stop. From a teenage crush to a mature respect for your writing and wit, Carrie you will be missed. #RIPCarrieFisher."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: " Inspiring, entertaining & a real cultural icon. Rest in peace Carrie Fisher - a true talent who will be much missed."

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter: "We'll never forget you, Carrie. May the Force be with you always."

Walt Disney Company chairman and chief executive Bob Iger said in a statement: "Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence.

"Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally.

"She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today."

Kathleen Kennedy, president of film company Lucasfilm, added: "Carrie holds such a special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us.

"She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly."

Actor, writer and director Jon Favreau said: "Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed."

Actress Anna Kendrick wrote: "Carrie Fisher wore glitter in her hair. When I said I liked it, she ran her fingers through it and lobbed a handful at me. #TheGreatest."

Courtney Love Cobain tweeted: "Carrie fisher - great wit - great friend / one of the brightest lights has gone out . Deep condolences to Billie and Debbie."

Actor Richard Dreyfuss, who starred in Postcards From The Edge, which was written by Fisher, said on Twitter: "I'm heartbroken. Carrie and I were friends for almost 40 years. The world just lost one of its best."