Actors poised for limelight in 2017

With some highly anticipated movies slated for release in 2017, actors enjoying relative obscurity right now will soon be thrust into the spotlight.

Here are some stars poised to rise in the new year.

Tom Holland

He briefly appeared in costume in Captain America: Civil War but Spider-Man: Homecoming, slated for UK release in July, will be his first starring turn.

At present Holland is best known for his role in tsunami drama The Impossible but that will all change when he becomes a fully fledged superhero.

Zendaya

Her character Michelle only appears very briefly in the trailer but she's expected to have a significant part.

Her appearance in The Greatest Showman, opposite Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams, should cement her new status.

Mahershala Ali

Already starring in Marvel's Netflix series Luke Cage and recognisable for his role as Remy Danton in House Of Cards, Ali is now tipped for a best supporting actor Oscar.

He is also due to star in Hidden Figures, opposite Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst and Taraji P. Henson.

Ruby Rose

She is due to appear in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and John Wick 2. She is also due to make an appearance in Pitch Perfect 3, meaning she will cross the divide between high-octane action and musicals.

Fionn Whitehead

He will star opposite Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance and Kenneth Branagh, as well as One Direction star Harry Styles, in the July release.

He follows that up with another big role opposite Emma Thompson's judge in the much-anticipated adaptation of Ian McEwan's The Children Act, directed by Richard Eyre.

Gal Gadot

Gadot's debut in the superhero's first ever big screen outing was a huge responsibility but while the film was critically panned, she was widely praised.

In her own film she stars opposite Chris Pine and Robin Wright before she returns to the company of Batman and Superman in Justice League.

Dane DeHaan

He will star in both Gore Verbinski's A Cure For Wellness and in the title role opposite Cara Delevingne in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, directed by Luc Besson.

As if the genre films were not enough, he is also poised to appear in Tulip Fever opposite Oscar winners Alicia Vikander and Christoph Waltz, as well as Delevingne.

Alden Ehrenreich

Playing a role made famous by Harrison Ford is no mean feat but Ehrenreich has impressed in his small roles in Blue Jasmine and Hail Caesar!, as well as his turn in Beautiful Creatures, so Star Wars fans are hopeful.

Next year he will be seen in Warren Beatty's Rules Don't Apply and opposite Jennifer Aniston in The Yellow Birds.