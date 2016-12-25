Outnumbered returns for Boxing Day Special

Sitcom favourite Outnumbered is returning on Boxing Day after a three-year hiatus, with the Brockman children now all grown up.

The family, played by Hugh Dennis, Claire Skinner, Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez, have reunited for the festive episode of the TV comedy.

The 40-minute episode is set on Boxing Day, when it also airs on BBC1.

Stuck in the family car, the Brockmans face problems ranging from the car to their emotions and the Second World War as they take on a special mission for Grandad.

Drew-Honey, 20, who plays oldest sibling Jake, said doing the special was a "really nice surprise because I'd kind of accepted that what I'd done for the last eight years was kind of over".

He said the show would not be stuck in the past, adding: "The comedy doesn't have to remain the same. It just kind of evolves as everything else evolves."

Roche, 17, returns as Ben, although he is unrecognisable as the curly-haired schoolboy of previous years.

He said he did not feel under pressure returning to the spotlight and added it was "nice coming back for a little nostalgic screenshot".

Marquez, 15, said she had no qualms about getting back into character as Karen: "We all know them very well, so it's easy to get into their mindset."