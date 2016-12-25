Cheryl 'thanks fans for their support' amid pregnancy rumours

Former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl has reportedly thanked fans for their support amid rumours she is expecting a child with pop star boyfriend Liam Payne.

The handwritten note was posted to a fan page on Twitter.

The songstress, who dropped her previous surnames of Tweedy, Cole and Fernandez-Versini to be known simply as Cheryl, said: "I just wanted to say a big thank you for another year of your love and support.

"You really are the best!

"Merry Christmas and happy new year. Love you!"

The singer, known for solo hits including Fight For This Love and Call My Name, has yet to comment publicly on reports she and One Direction star Payne are expecting a child.

She met her current flame when Payne appeared as a 14-year-old contestant on The X Factor in 2008 while she was a judge on the show.