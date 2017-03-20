facebook icon twitter icon
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway: Stephen Mulhern meets shoppers while filming in Wolverhampton

Shoppers in Wolverhampton were treated to a celebrity visit when Stephen Mulhern appeared to film for Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

stephen mulhern
Stephen Mulhern jumps inside a hot dog and burger van during filming in Wolverhampton

Mulhern was in the city to film his pop-up game show called In For A Penny, In For A Grand, for the hit ITV show.

He was spotted walking down Dudley Street in the city past shops during the day of filming.

Bemused shoppers got out their camera phones to capture the presenter as he spoke with people in the street.

People can win cash if they can answer five questions correctly.

And two lucky shoppers from Cannock walked away with £1,000 in their back pockets after got through the five rounds.

Jean Chilton, 70, and Barbara Cockayne, 68, walked away with £500 each.

Barbara said: "We always go shopping somewhere different every Monday and we've known each other for years.

"Stephen followed us and scared the living daylights out of Jean - we had no idea what was going on.

"I can't believe it. I can't stop shaking.

"My sons won't believe what's happened to us today and we'll be putting the money towards a holiday."

The two will feature on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on Saturday and will have an all expenses paid trip to the studio.

Stephen also visited Michael Kirk butchers and a burger van.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturday from 7pm.

Subscribe to our Newsletter