Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway: Stephen Mulhern meets shoppers while filming in Wolverhampton

Shoppers in Wolverhampton were treated to a celebrity visit when Stephen Mulhern appeared to film for Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Mulhern was in the city to film his pop-up game show called In For A Penny, In For A Grand, for the hit ITV show.

He was spotted walking down Dudley Street in the city past shops during the day of filming.

Bemused shoppers got out their camera phones to capture the presenter as he spoke with people in the street.

People can win cash if they can answer five questions correctly.

He's drawn quite a crowd in the city centre. Next stop: Michael Kirk butchers pic.twitter.com/Z2ylnxUbkT — Lucy Thompson (@LThompson_Star) March 20, 2017

Harvey Power, burger van owner, said: "This ay gonna be on Saturday Night is it?" pic.twitter.com/XTKEQV1WIP — Lucy Thompson (@LThompson_Star) March 20, 2017

"Are you from the BBC?" pic.twitter.com/hVoMM0D5qW — Lucy Thompson (@LThompson_Star) March 20, 2017

Shoppers are in the chance of winning £1000 pic.twitter.com/EUsPGYcCKA — Lucy Thompson (@LThompson_Star) March 20, 2017

Stephen Mulhern in Wolverhampton! pic.twitter.com/akizEGd1bd — Lucy Thompson (@LThompson_Star) March 20, 2017

These two lucky ladies just won £1000! pic.twitter.com/zGqLJPEmyP — Lucy Thompson (@LThompson_Star) March 20, 2017

And two lucky shoppers from Cannock walked away with £1,000 in their back pockets after got through the five rounds.

Jean Chilton, 70, and Barbara Cockayne, 68, walked away with £500 each.

Barbara said: "We always go shopping somewhere different every Monday and we've known each other for years.

"Stephen followed us and scared the living daylights out of Jean - we had no idea what was going on.

"I can't believe it. I can't stop shaking.

"My sons won't believe what's happened to us today and we'll be putting the money towards a holiday."

The two will feature on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on Saturday and will have an all expenses paid trip to the studio.

Stephen also visited Michael Kirk butchers and a burger van.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturday from 7pm.