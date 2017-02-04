Animal magic coming to Wolverhampton with rehearsals under way for puppet show

From baby orangutans to towering grey elephants, the exotic world of the jungle is to come to Wolverhampton this summer with rehearsals for the show, Running Wild, well underway.

The production, which features the puppetry design and direction by Finn Caldwell and Toby Olié, who were both previous associate puppetry directors on War Horse, arrives at The Grand Theatre in the city on June 6 to 10.

The show, which comes to the Lichfield Street theatre following a run in Regent’s Park Theatre in London, tells the story of young girl Lilly, who goes on holiday with her mother to Indonesia. While there, Lilly has the chance to ride an elephant called Oona. But then, a tsunami hits.

Still clinging on to the back of the elephant, Lilly is brought charging into a magical jungle full of tree top adventures. But she begins to worry about her mother left behind on the beach, as well as the prowling wild tigers, and her own increasing hunger. She must learn to survive on her own before the hunters find her.

The production is based on Michael Morpurgo’s novel of the same name, which is based on a true story.

Press & PR Manager at the Grand, Scott Bird said: “It is hugely exciting to be staging Michael Morpurgo’s Running Wild in Wolverhampton. His previous novel, War Horse has been wowing theatre audiences worldwide and Finn Caldwell and Toby Olié’s puppetry design will do just that with their stunning elephants, tigers and orangutans.

“From what I’ve seen of the rehearsals, this production will capture not only the hearts of the children that see it but the adults who bring them.”

Tickets for the show range from £11.50 to £27.50.

For more information visit www.grandtheatre.co.uk