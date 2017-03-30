PUBLISHED: March 30, 2017 9:11 am Wolverhampton Art Gallery to get £2.8m new look

The final thumbs-up has been given to a £2.8m makeover of Wolverhampton’s landmark Art Gallery – with a city boss pledging the new-look venue will soon be paying for itself.

Councillor John Reynolds, cabinet member for city economy, said: “In five years time the improvements to the gallery will be making contributions to our income as a result of this investment.”

The focus of improvements are centred on the cafe’s expansion on the ground floor, close to the entrance, leaving room on the first floor to extend the exhibition space.

Work on the first phase is expected to start later this year and be completed in spring. It will also feature improvements to the St Peter’s Gardens entrance, better access for disabled visitors and ‘bigger and better displays upstairs’, said Mr Reynolds.