WIN: Tickets to Zippos Circus in Birmingham

The award-winning Zippos Circus is bringing its brand new 2017 production Jigit to Birmingham from April 20 to April 25.

Zippos Circus welcome the thundering hooves of acrobatic ‘trick’ Cossack riding from Kazakhstan courtesy of the Khadikov Jigit Riders.

Back by popular demand are Zippos’ 21st Century Jigits - the legendary Lucius Troupe, Brazilian motorbike daredevils in the Globe of Death.

The show also features comic hilarity, amazing feats on the swinging trapeze, an African contortionist, real knife throwing, and more – all presented by the World’s Greatest Ringmaster Norman Barrett MBE with his mischievous Budgerigar pals.

Teaming up with Zippos Circus, Native Monster is offering one winner and five runners up the chance to see Zippos Circus on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

See below for details.

Competition details:

The First Prize will be a Family Ticket (2 adults and 2 children) for Zippo’s Circus on Thursday, April 20, 2017. You will also be given a unique opportunity for yourself and your group to go behind the scenes and meet the Globe of Death team and other performers. You can even take your own photos standing by the motorcycle Globe! Five more Family Tickets are also on offer as second prizes.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 5pm on Friday, April 14, 2017.

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes at 5pm on Friday, April 14, 2017, and entries made after this time will not count. The winners will be notified by email.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies may NOT enter. The editor's decision is final.

The draw is open to all UK residents over the age of 16 except employees and their relatives.

No cash alternative is offered. Tickets are seated. There is a limit of one entry per person.

The tickets provided to the Winner are provided in accordance with the terms of the competition and are not for resale. The promoter reserves the right to refuse entry to the event where the promoter believes these terms and conditions, together with the promoter’s standard ticketing terms and conditions have not been complied with.

Enter here: