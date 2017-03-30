West End shows to be screened in Stafford

Audiences in Stafford will get to see Jude Law and Daniel Radcliffe star on the West End stage at new National Theatre Live events.

The shows will be streamed live to the Gatehouse from London theatres including The Old Vic and the Barbican.

Rosancrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, featuring Harry Potter star Radcliffe, will be screened to the Eastgate Street theatre at 7pm on May 13. The play is set against the backdrop of Hamlet, with two hapless minor characters Rosencrantz and Guildenstern taking centre stage.

As the young double act stumble their way in and out of the action, they become increasingly out of their depth as their version of the story unfolds.

Jude Law stars in the stage adaption of the 1943 film, Obsession, broadcast live from the Barbican Theatre in London at 7pm on May 25.

Tickets are £13. Visit www.staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk