It's the annual celebration of some of the best bands from across the UK.

The likes of The Cribs, Arctic Monkeys and Florence and the Machine are among those to have made their name on the NME Awards Tour over the years.

This time around it was Blossoms, Cabbage and Rory Wynne lining up to make their name in the indie world.

Last night, they showcased their material to a packed-out O2 Academy in Birmingham.

Opening up was 17-year-old Wynne who - with his effortless swagger - treated the youthful following to songs from his aptly named debut EP What Would Rory Wynne Do?

Before Manchester lads Cabbage graced the Academy stage armed with a catalogue of taboo lyrics and chaotic sounds.

They played tunes from new album Young Dumb and Full Of..., of which Terrorist Synthesiser and Dinner Lady were stand out moments.

But when the lights went down and Kanye West's Black Skinhead began pounding through the speakers, it was time for headline act Blossoms.

The five-piece emerged through a layer of atmospheric fog before diving straight in with At Most A Kiss.

They smashed their way through songs off their eponymous debut album including Texia, Blows and Getaway.

The crowd went into frenzy for Honey Sweet while the funky Fourteen from the album's extended tracks was a particular highlight.

Frontman Tom Ogden, channelling Morrissey in an incredibly tight 'Marry Me' knitted jumper, bellowed through love ballad My Favourite Room.

And Christmas came early as the boys mixed the tune with Babybird's You're Gorgeous, Oasis' Half The World Away AND Wham's Last Christmas - a second tribute to the late George Michael following their live-lounge rendition of Careless Whisper.

It was much to the dismay of poor Lewis in the crowd though - after Ogden asked the crowd who'd been dumped recently - before subsequently dedicating the song to his ex-girlfriend Emma.

Blossoms left the stage before returning with an encore featuring Deep Grass and biggest hit Charlemagne.

It was the second gig in Brum for Stockport outfit Blossoms in the space of about six months but they definitely didn't disappoint.

Bring on the third.

By Tom Oakley