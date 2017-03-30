The howling: First Wolves in Wolves arrive

They are soon to be spotted on a trail around the city – now the first wolves have arrived in Wolverhampton.

The dramatic sculptures of howling wolves are to be dotted around the streets forming a four-and-a half-mile trail around the top attractions with each being decorated by a local artist.

Moreton Community School has now received the first three fibre glass sculptures which up to a dozen students will paint for the Wolves in Wolves art event that kicks off in July.

Inspired by Birmingham’s Big Hoot in 2015, which saw decorated owl sculptures take over the second city, Wolves in Wolves will be the largest public art event ever to take place in Wolverhampton with 30 wolf sculptures in all.

Baljit Hague, Wolverhampton Council Marketing Officer, said: “We’re currently finalising details of the exact route, but we’re hoping for a nice summer and to get families out and about in Wolverhampton and visiting the city’s top attractions.

“We have lots of businesses already signed up to sponsor the sculptures so all in all it’s very good for the city.”

Moreton School headteacher, Nicola Bayliss, said: “We’re really excited to be involved in such a prestigious project.”

The sculptures are set to be auctioned to raise cash for charity when the project comes to an end in September.