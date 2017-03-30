Slam Dunk 2017: Local bands given chance to win slot on Rock Sound Breakout Stage

For the first time in over three years, Slam Dunk festival and Rock Sound are teaming up to give one local band the chance to play at the Midlands site.

The winner of the competition will receive a slot on the Rock Sound Breakout stage at one date of Slam Dunk Festival 2017, a feature in Rock Sound's new bands section in the magazine out May 24, the right to sell merch at the festival, food and drink provided, one guestlist spot per member and one AAA pass per member plus one for their driver and merch seller.

This vote closes on Sunday, April 09, then a shortlist of five bands for each date will be released on Monday, April 24 for voters to decide the three winners.

The winning bands will be playing alongside the likes of Enter Shikari, Don Broco, Neck Deep, Reel Big Fish, Less Than Jake and more.

Alongside the announcement of this competition, more bands were announced to play the festival including The Gospel Youth, Ocean Grove, Vukovi, Area 11, Sylar, Homebound, Casey and Makeout.

Click here for more information