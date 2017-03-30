facebook icon twitter icon
Shugborough welcomes 5,000 visitors in first week of reopening

More than 5,000 visitors were welcomed through the gates of Shugborough in a successful first week for the estate since it reopened for 2017.

The doors were thrown open last Tuesday after being shut since September 30 – as the National Trust took over the running of the site from Staffordshire County Council.

While it was closed the National Trust ploughed £1 million into the estate to help revamp it.

