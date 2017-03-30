Rock festival coming to Wolverhampton

A city councillor is organising a rock music festival in Wolverhampton.

Councillor Ian Brookfield, driven by his love of rock music, has teamed up with Facebook fan group Rockers Through the Ages to organise the event at The Slade Rooms on Saturday, April 8.

Kicking off at the Broad Street venue from 4pm, it intends to showcase some of the best upcoming rock talent in Wolverhampton.

Bands that will be appearing include The Bad Flowers, Shyyne, Electus, Iconic Eye, The New Saints and Voodoo Sioux.

They will be joined by a rock DJ for what promises to be an extravaganza of music in aid of the chosen charities of the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Barry Findlay.

City Mayor Councillor Barry Findlay said: “It’s great to see the rock fest back and I am happy that Councillor Brookfield has organised it again for three great charities to benefit.

“We’re looking forward to showing off the fantastic musical talent.”