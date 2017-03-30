Paul Weller set to play Birmingham

Modfather Paul Weller has announced that he is set to play Birmingham's Genting Arena on March 2, 2018.

2017 marks the 40th anniversary of Paul Weller’s first album, In The City, which he released with The Jam in May 1977.

Continuing his never-ending creative peak, Weller is due to release his eagerly awaited 13th studio album 'A Kind Revolution' this May, and has announced a date at the Genting Arena as part of his UK tour on 2 March 2018.

Weller has received four Brit Awards, winning the award for Best British Male twice, and the 2006 Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

Tickets for this event go on sale on April 3 at 9.00am

