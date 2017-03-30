Gin Festival returning to Birmingham

After two years of sold out success, the Gin Festival is returning to Birmingham.

Gin Festival Birmingham 2017 will take place from September 1 to September 3 in the Custard Factory Market Hall.

There will be over 100 different gins to try, including brand new gins and exclusive gins you won't see anywhere else.

There will also be gin masterclasses and the opportunity to meet gin distillers in person, a gin cocktail bar, live music and food.

On arrival you will be handed your very own Gin Festival Copa Balloon Glass and a brochure that tells you all about the gins at the festival.

Bars operate on a token system and do not take cash so you will need tokens to get your drinks. Tokens are £5 each with one token paying for a single measure of gin, garnish and a Fever-Tree mixer.

For more information, click here