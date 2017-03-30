Buddy Holly tribute act coming to Stafford

A renowned tribute act to 1950s American musician and singer-songwriter Buddy Holly is coming to Stafford.

Support group Buddy Holly and the Cricketers, are celebrating 25 years of performing all over the world this year.

And the group are set will bring their tour to the Stafford Gatehouse Theatre in Eastgate Street this May.

For quarter of a century, the show has rock ’n’ rolled audiences across the globe – from Cardiff to California, Barking to Bangkok and Swindon to Sweden.

Those behind the show say it is guaranteed to people singing along to the music and dancing in the aisles.

It stars a host of the actor-musicians from across the UK, whose combined West End credits include Buddy, Lennon, Forbidden Planet and Jailhouse Rock.

The show was endorsed as Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act when the boys were guests on BBC One’s Saturday night live programme, ‘The One and Only’, hosted by Graham Norton.

The likes of That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy are expected to be performed among others.

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers will be performing at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre on Friday 19th May at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £19 from the box office on 01785 619080 or by visiting www.staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk