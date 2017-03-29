Black Country Golden Boys set to shine in dance school TV show

Four musclemen are starting up their own business after being put together for a TV documentary that goes behind the scenes at a Wolverhampton dance school.

Warren and Jane Bullock are the owners of Zig Zag Dance Factory and are former British, UK, European and World Professional ballroom finalists and also former All England champions.

They started their school in 1994 and now operate venues in Wolverhampton, Lower Penn, Codsall, Sedgley, Stourbridge, Great Barr, Sutton Coldfield, Streetly and Wylde Green.

Warren and Jane retired from professional competitions in 1997 and that’s when they decided to primarily concentrate on the teaching side of things.

And now a new eight-part TV series, called Baby Ballroom set to air on 5Star in June, goes behind the scenes at the school and features the Golden Boys group who appear in three episodes.

The guys were in the programme as part of an event run by the school. Now the four men have set up their own business and bookings are flowing in.

Mr Bullock, aged 52, said: “We were really excited when we found out that Firecracker Films would be making this show based on our dance school.

“We had no idea how big it was going to be but we have really enjoyed every minute of it.

“The show follows the day-to-day running of our dance school, our triplet daughters India, Savannah and Alicia and also six of our competitive junior couples on their journey through the ups and downs of the very competitive world that is ballroom dancing.

“There are some amazing story lines and many hilarious moments. We really hope it’s going to put Wolverhampton on the map.

“The boys were picked from Dave Corfield Gym for their physiques as we had a part for them in a red carpet ball.

“They looked amazing and were great fun to work with.”

Firecracker Films says it is lifting the lid on the competitive world of junior ballroom dancing.

The producers say that the series will follow some of the UK’s top young dancing couples as they attempt to waltz, foxtrot and pasodoble their way to success on the dance floor.

“Set in a remarkable dance school in Wolverhampton, the series will explore the couples’ everyday lives, their hard work and sacrifices against a backdrop of glitz, glamour and fake tan fun,” they add.

Jamie Higgins, aged 24, from Pattingham, Dave Corfield, 38, from Albrighton, Lee McDonald, 28, from Shifnal and Joe Lockley, 25, from Lawley, will all appear in the show.

Joe, who runs Bright Star Boxing, currently based at the David Corfield Gym at Albrighton, said: “Warren used to use the gym and he needed four lads to take part in the show. None of us had ever done anything like it before. Not only were the lads spray painted gold, but they had to mingle with guests, and may even be seen dancing when the show airs.

“The photographs sparked huge interest on social media and launched a new career opportunity for the boys. Now we’re being hired for other events.

“We’ve made a Facebook page where people can find out more information and book us.”

If you want to find them, search for GoldenBoysDCG on Facebook.